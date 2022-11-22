World Team Chess Championship: India beats Azerbaijan

World Team Chess Championship: India beats Azerbaijan, goes down to Uzbekistan

A win by Vidit Santosh Gujrathi on the top board over the higher ranked Shakhriyar Mamedyarov helped India secure a 2.5-1.5 win over Azerbaijan

PTI
PTI, Jerusalem,
  • Nov 22 2022, 13:46 ist
  • updated: Nov 22 2022, 13:46 ist
Representative image. Credit: Pixabay Photo

India had mixed fortunes in the FIDE World Team Chess Championship here, posting a win over Azerbaijan in the third round in Pool B before being outclassed by Uzbekistan in the fourth.

A win by Vidit Santosh Gujrathi on the top board over the higher ranked Shakhriyar Mamedyarov helped India secure a 2.5-1.5 win over Azerbaijan (2662), the highest rated team in the Pool late on Monday.

Games on the other three boards were drawn. Nihal Sarin drew higher rated Teimour Radjabov while S L Narayanan and K Sasikiran too shared honours with Gadir Guseinov and Rauf Mamedov respectively.

However, the team came a cropper against the fancied Uzbekistan in the fourth round with only Narayanan managing a draw against Shamsiddin Vokhidov in a 0.5-3.5 defeat.

Gujrathi was beaten by lower ranked Nodirbek Yakubboev while Javokhir Sindarov beat the higher rated Sarin. Jakhongir Vakhidov completed the rout by beating Abhijeet Gupta in 51 moves.

It was a bad day for the US team as they lost both matches on Monday, to Uzbekistan (1.5-2.5) and host Israel by the same margin.

Only Uzbekistan is in the quarterfinals for sure from Pool B. The other five teams including India have chances of qualifying for the next stage. Much depends on the results in the fifth and final round where India takes on the USA.

Meanwhile in Pool A, China, France, and Ukraine are through to the quarterfinals. The last spot in the quarter-finals will go to either Spain or the Netherlands, with Spain favoured to get that spot. 

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Chess
Azerbaijan
India News
Sports News
Uzbekistan

What's Brewing

NASA's Orion finishes close encounter with Moon

NASA's Orion finishes close encounter with Moon

World Cup 2022: Why do footballers take the knee?

World Cup 2022: Why do footballers take the knee?

Messi feeling fit ahead of 'special' last World Cup

Messi feeling fit ahead of 'special' last World Cup

Juggernaut Jagadeesan!

Juggernaut Jagadeesan!

Hubballi Airport to be K'taka's first 'green airport'

Hubballi Airport to be K'taka's first 'green airport'

DH Toon | Election Time. Shifting Time!

DH Toon | Election Time. Shifting Time!

NASA's Orion capsule reaches Moon

NASA's Orion capsule reaches Moon

 