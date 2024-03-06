Wrestling Federation of India to allow only 'genuine' wrestlers to compete at trials

New Delhi: The Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) would allow wrestlers from their original states to compete at the upcoming trials and one grappler will be allowed to participate in more than one category over two days of selection competition, starting March 10.

In its circular issued on Tuesday, the WFI, wrote, "Wrestlers participated in Senior National Championship held at Jaipur will bring their WFI Licence Book, Birth Certificate, Adhar Card to verify the genuineness of their state."

"Several wrestlers, who actually hailed from Haryana, represented states like Arunachal Pradesh and Sikkim at the Nationals conducted by the ad-hoc committee in Jaipur. This is wrong and we will now allow this," a WFI source told PTI.