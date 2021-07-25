Sindhu makes winning start at Tokyo Olympics

P V Sindhu makes winning start at Tokyo Olympics, beats Israel's Polikarpova

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Jul 25 2021, 07:50 ist
  • updated: Jul 25 2021, 07:50 ist
P V Sindhu of India in action during the match against Ksenia Polikarpova of Israel. Credit: Reuters Photo

Indian badminton ace P V Sindhu made a winning start at Tokyo Olympics after beating Israel's Ksenia Polikarpova in the first group match.

More to follow...

P V Sindhu
Badminton
Tokyo Olympics
Tokyo 2020
Japan

