Pandemic Podcast: What awaits football when COVID-19 passes

Pandemic Podcast: What awaits football after COVID-19

DH Web Desk
DH Web Desk,
  • Apr 29 2020, 14:32 ist
  • updated: Apr 29 2020, 14:32 ist
Bengaluru FC's Sunil Chhetri sweats it out during a training session on the eve of their match against Kerala Blasters. BFC media

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast focuses on the Covid-19 situation. Sunil Chhetri, Indian football team captain, speaks about football, pandemic and the way ahead. There is also a story of kindness.

