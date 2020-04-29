Pandemic Podcast: What awaits football when COVID-19 passes

Deccan Herald’s Pandemic Podcast focuses on the Covid-19 situation. Sunil Chhetri, Indian football team captain, speaks about football, pandemic and the way ahead. There is also a story of kindness.
Deccan Herald's podcasts are now available on your favourite podcast platforms including Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, Spotify, and many more. Do subscribe to our Podcast there!
Amidst health worries, Kim Jong Un's role looms large
Fleeing home, Venezuelan doc helps Ecuador tackle virus
Losing their way
Coronavirus Lockdown: For caring and sharing
Reading the tea leaves as coronavirus brews trouble
Lockdown: India-Myanmar frontier tribes dream of unity
DH Deciphers | Can plasma therapy really cure COVID-19?
'COVID-19 could lead to 7 mn unintended pregnancies'