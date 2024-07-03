Paris Olympics 2024: Yarraji set to be first Indian 100m hurdler to compete in Games

Javelin thrower DP Manu also made the cut but he is set to miss the Paris Games after his dope flunk last week. Olympic champion Neeraj Chopra and Kishore Jena have already made direct qualification. Long jumper Jeswin Aldrin found himself just one place outside in the world ranking quota but he might just make the grade, provided AFI selects him. The World Athletics list included another Indian long jumper M Sreeshankar, who made automatic qualification but has been ruled out due to an injury.