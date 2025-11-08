Menu
Chess player Raahul V S becomes India's 91st Grandmaster

Raahul's latest triumph at the ASEAN Individual Championship in Phillipines confirmed his final GM norm, completing the requirements for the prestigious title.
Last Updated : 08 November 2025, 07:44 IST
Published 08 November 2025, 07:44 IST
