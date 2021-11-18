Azeem Rafiq apologises for anti-Semitic messages

Racism target cricketer Azeem Rafiq apologises for anti-Semitic messages

Azeem Rafiq, a former English cricketer who this week said he had lost his career to racism

A video grab from footage broadcast by the UK Parliament's Parliamentary Recording Unit (PRU) shows former Yorkshire cricketer Azeem Rafiq fighting back tears while testifying in front of a Digital, Culture, Media and Sport (DCMS) Committee in London on November 16, 2021 as MPs probe racial harassment at the club. Credit: AFP Photo

Azeem Rafiq, a former English cricketer who this week said he had lost his career to racism, admitted Thursday he had sent anti-Semitic messages as a teenager.

"I am incredibly angry at myself and apologise to the Jewish community," the 30-year-old Pakistan-born Rafiq said in a statement. "I have absolutely no excuses. I am ashamed of this exchange.

"I was 19 at the time and hope and believe I am a different person today."

