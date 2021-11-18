Racism target cricketer Azeem Rafiq apologises for anti-Semitic messages

Azeem Rafiq, a former English cricketer who this week said he had lost his career to racism, admitted Thursday he had sent anti-Semitic messages as a teenager.
"I am incredibly angry at myself and apologise to the Jewish community," the 30-year-old Pakistan-born Rafiq said in a statement. "I have absolutely no excuses. I am ashamed of this exchange.
"I was 19 at the time and hope and believe I am a different person today."
Check out the latest videos from DH:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
'Oldest' jewelry in history unveiled in Morocco
France bans wild animals in circuses
Turkish band recycles rubbish into sounds
India among nations with lowest quit rates for smoking
Birthday special: 5 must-watch Nayanthara movies
SpaceX's first Starship orbital flight likely in 2022
DH Toon | No 'non-veg' food beyond this point
Miramax sues Tarantino over planned ‘Pulp Fiction’ NFTs
Tamil Brahmin bachelors to look for brides in UP, Bihar
India may achieve 30% cut in tobacco use by 2025: WHO