Rugby-Challenge Cup and Champions Cup finals moved to 2021

The Challenge Cup and Champions Cup finals will not be held in Marseille this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) said on Thursday.

The EPCR said in a statement that the matches would be played at a new venue or venues in 2020.

"Due to the many uncertainties created by the Covid-19 pandemic, it has been decided that the 2020 Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup finals will not now be held in Marseille as planned," the EPCR said.

"As part of this adjustment to its future planning, EPCR is pleased to announce that Marseille will now host the 2021 Champions Cup and Challenge Cup finals at the Stade Velodrome on the weekend of May 21/22."