Rugby-Challenge Cup, Champions Cup finals moved to 2021

Rugby-Challenge Cup and Champions Cup finals moved to 2021

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jul 09 2020, 15:57 ist
  • updated: Jul 09 2020, 16:12 ist
Saracens players celebrate winning the final with the European Champions Cup trophy at St James' Park, Newcastle, Britain on May 11, 2019. Credit: Reuters Photo

The Challenge Cup and Champions Cup finals will not be held in Marseille this year due to the Covid-19 pandemic, European Professional Club Rugby (EPCR) said on Thursday.

The EPCR said in a statement that the matches would be played at a new venue or venues in 2020.

"Due to the many uncertainties created by the Covid-19 pandemic, it has been decided that the 2020 Heineken Champions Cup and Challenge Cup finals will not now be held in Marseille as planned," the EPCR said.

"As part of this adjustment to its future planning, EPCR is pleased to announce that Marseille will now host the 2021 Champions Cup and Challenge Cup finals at the Stade Velodrome on the weekend of May 21/22."

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Marseille
COVID-19
Coronavirus
Rugby World Cup
Rugby

What's Brewing

Hours will decide India’s next digital winners

Hours will decide India’s next digital winners

The Lead: Actor Nithya Menen on her new web series

The Lead: Actor Nithya Menen on her new web series

Asteroid, as big as Taj Mahal, flew close to Earth

Asteroid, as big as Taj Mahal, flew close to Earth

RIP Jagdeep: A talented actor who made an impact

RIP Jagdeep: A talented actor who made an impact

This ancient Taoist was first philosopher of disability

This ancient Taoist was first philosopher of disability

Study identifies risk factors for Covid-19 deaths

Study identifies risk factors for Covid-19 deaths

 