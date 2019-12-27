Russia challenges WADA doping ban

Russia on Friday formally contested its ban from major sporting events over doping violations, the head of its RUSADA anti-doping agency said.
"The package contains a notice about a disagreement with WADA sanctions."
WADA this month banned Russia for four years from major global events, including the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and the 2022 World Cup in Qatar, over manipulated doping data.
Russian President Vladimir Putin has called the sanctions politically motivated, indicating a lengthy legal battle loomed.
He argued that the majority of Russian athletes were clean and should not be deprived of the right to compete under the Russian flag due to the actions of some individuals.
"This is not our decision," he stressed.