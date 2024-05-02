JOIN US
Homesports

Ryan Garcia denies doping before Haney fight

Garcia floored Haney three times on the way to a majority decision at Brooklyn's Barclays Center to hand his rival the first defeat of his professional career. He missed weight so was unable to claim the title.
Last Updated 02 May 2024, 08:43 IST

American super lightweight boxer Ryan Garcia has denied taking a banned performance-enhancing substance before his victory over WBC world champion Devin Haney in New York last month.

ESPN, citing a leaked letter from the Voluntary Anti-Doping Association (VADA), reported on Wednesday that Garcia had tested positive for ostarine on the day before and day of the fight.

Garcia addressed the report in a video posted on X.

"Everybody knows that I don't cheat," the 25-year-old said while adding "Never taken a steroid. ... I don't even know where to get steroids at the end of the day, I barely take supplements. Big lies..."

Ostarine is a selective androgen receptor modulator which produces similar results to anabolic steroids, allowing athletes to increase muscle mass, stamina and fitness. It is banned by the World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA).

WADA, an independent agency based in Las Vegas that runs testing mostly for boxing and mixed martial arts, did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

(Published 02 May 2024, 08:43 IST)
