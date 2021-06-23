Saawariya 2.0 Loading: Shami's towel moment has netizens in splits

After frustrated cricket fans flooded the social media with memes over rain-induced disruption to the WTC final, now they have caught hold of Mohammed Shami and his on-field fuss with a towel.

Shami on Tuesday brought India back in the game with an impressive performance at the final by bagging four wickets for the side against New Zealand. On Day 5 of the match, not just his performance, but a towel wrapped around his jersey sought viewers' eyeballs.

Calling it an “interesting style”, ICC shared a video clip of the same. Soon after the video was shared, cricket fans took no time to call the look- 'Sawariya 2.0', a reference to a 2007 Bollywood film where actor Ranbir Kapoor is seen fussing around with a bath towel.

In the video, a cricket commentator is heard saying, “The way he's bowling you can have whatever you want.”

The talk of Shami and his towel is now all over social media. Taking cues from Bollywood films like 'Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge' and 'Saawariya', the netizens are sharing memes and funny one-liners.

When you're taking shower and suddenly they call you to bowl#Shami #WTC21final pic.twitter.com/d8c23AKXNG — Vaibhav Dwivedi (@Vaibhav24145112) June 22, 2021

Is he gonna dance on " mere khwabon me jo aye" ?? pic.twitter.com/fYLxoZvPDg — Aditi. (@Sassy_Soul_) June 22, 2021

Mohammed Shami be like "jaldi jaldi thode wicket leleta hu, sooraj nikla hai to nahane bhi jana hai"#INDvNZ #WTC21 pic.twitter.com/lEqd3QaZMt — Vismit Bhalekar (@BhalekarVismit) June 22, 2021

Shami after taking Wicket of Watling n wearing Towel as Dhoti#WTCFinal pic.twitter.com/WH6sYh0xwi — Anshuman (@Anshuman84m2) June 22, 2021

Mohammed Shami has a new costume for cricket in cold conditions 😅😅 pic.twitter.com/0KgWq7Itdk — Nirmal TV (@nirmaltv) June 22, 2021

The pacer's performance in the Test Championship finals has been a game-changer. Shami opened his account by taking the key wicket of Ross Taylor. His 4/76 in this match is now the second-best on the English field.

Talking to media persons on Tuesday, he was asked whether there were regrets about missing a five-for.

Shami replied, “When you play for India, you have no such regrets. You can't think about personal milestones.”