SAI calls back cycling contingent from Slovenia amid harassment claims

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has decided to call entire Indian contingent back to the country from Slovenia after a female cyclist accused chief coach R K Sharma of "inappropriate behaviour" during the training-cum-competition trip.

The Indian endurance contingent, consisting of five male and one female cyclists, was scheduled to return on June 14 from Slovenia.

SAI has already called back the cyclist, who made the allegations, and formed an enquiry committee to look into the matter.

Sports Authority of India (SAI) asked for passports of all players and they called the contingent back from Slovenia: Maninder Pal Singh, Secretary-General, Cycling Federation of India (in file photo), to ANI A woman cyclist had alleged inappropriate behaviour by a coach. pic.twitter.com/BmesIgva6f — ANI (@ANI) June 8, 2022

The Cycling Federation of India (CFI) Chairman Onkar Singh told PTI that SAI has made the decision to cut short the training trip.

"SAI official called up CFI this morning and said all the contingent including coach RK Sharma will be called back immediately from Slovenia," Singh said.

It has been learnt that SAI also shot off a separate missive to coach Sharma to return as soon as possible.

The Sports Authority of India (SAI) has initiated an investigation and the Cycling Federation of India (CFI) has extended full support to a female cyclist who has complained against the chief coach for alleged inappropriate behaviour during a foreign exposure camp in Slovenia.

"The Sports Authority of India has received a complaint from a cyclist of inappropriate behaviour by a coach during a foreign exposure camp in Slovenia. The coach was appointed on the recommendation of the Cycling Federation of India," SAI said in a statement on Monday.

