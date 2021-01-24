Sebastien Ogier bags record 8th Monte Carlo rally title

France's pilot Sebastien Ogier and co-pilot Julien Ingrassia drive their Toyota Gazoo Racing WRT during the ES7 special of the second stage of the WRC season-opening Monte Carlo Rally between Chalancon and Gumiane near Gap on January 22, 2021. Credit: AFP Photo

Seven-time world champion Sebastien Ogier celebrated a 50th world rally win by securing a record eighth Monte Carlo rally on Sunday.

The 37-year-old Frenchman, along with co-pilot Julien Ingrassia, mastered snow and ice on the final leg in the mountains above Monaco to head a Toyota 1-2, finishing 32.6sec clear of team-mate Elfyn Evans.

Defending champion Thierry Neuville was third, a further 40.9 sec off the pace in his Hyundai i20.

In winning the 89th edition of the Monte Carlo rally, held with no fans in accordance with coronavirus protocols, Ogier outdid compatriot Sebastien Loeb, the nine-time world champion who won the rally seven times.

