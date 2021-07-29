'Selectors don't pick you to be on holiday': Dravid says players selected for UK squad have earned it

Along with all-rounder Krunal Pandya, as many as eight Team India players tested positive for Covid-19 resulting in the remaining 11 players playing in the second T20I against Sri Lanka in Colombo.

Ahead of the series, Team India head coach for the Sri Lanka tour Rahul Dravid had mentioned that young players might get a chance to play. It came true but not in an ideal situation.

Talking to the host broadcaster about taking in new players, Rahu Dravid said, “After we wrapped up the ODI series, we tried to give a few people a chance. Obviously, circumstances here have forced us to do it here even before we managed to win the series.”

“But I truly believe that if you're selected to play for India – whether it's 15 players or 20 players – you're good enough to play in the XI. I don't really think that the selectors select you in the 15 just to warm the bench or for a holiday,” Dravid explained, refuting the belief of outsiders that too many players are getting rewarded with India caps amid the situation.

"Certainly, that's not the message I have been given. I look at the squad, the 20 guys who are here, each of them has got here through sheer weight of performances. It's not easy in India. People earn the right to come here. It's not every time that we're going to give everyone a chance here but it’s really nice to be able to give as many as you can,” he added.

Without giving any excuses, Dravid asserted that the players who are selected have earned their place. He also mentioned the difficulties that the team has to face due to the Covid-19 pandemic.

"They are earning their India caps. I don't get that argument. Like I said, if you're selected in a team of 15 – with Covid now it's become 20, you are selected keeping in mind that you may need to play in the 11 at any given point of time. You have certainly earned the right to get that cap. It’s up to you to take that opportunity and perform. I truly believe everyone who’s here has earned it," he added.