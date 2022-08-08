Sharath Kamal, Zareen to represent India at CWG closing

Sharath Kamal, Nikhat Zareen to be India's flagbearers for CWG closing ceremony

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh were the flagbearers for the opening ceremony

PTI
PTI,
  • Aug 08 2022, 14:36 ist
  • updated: Aug 08 2022, 14:38 ist
World champion boxer Nikhat Zareen, paddler Sharath Kamal. Credit: IANS, Reuters Photos

Star paddler Sharath Kamal and world champion boxer Nikhat Zareen have been named India's flagbearers during the closing ceremony of the Commonwealth Games here on Monday.

The 40-year-old Sharath has a rich haul of four medals in this edition of the Games, having won the men's team and mixed team gold and a silver in the men's doubles event.

He will also be playing in the men's singles gold medal match later in the day.

Also read | CWG 2022: Nikhat Zareen claims another gold three months in boxing after becoming world champion

Zareen, on the other hand, won the gold medal in the light flyweight event (50kg) on Sunday.

"Nikhat Zareen and Sharath Kamal will be India's flagbearers in the closing ceremony," the Indian team's chef de mission Rajesh Bhandari told PTI.

Double Olympic medallist PV Sindhu and men's hockey captain Manpreet Singh were the flagbearers for the opening ceremony.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Nikhat Zareen
Sharath Kamal
CWG 2022
Commonwealth Games
Sports News
India News

What's Brewing

Gajapayana 2022: Dasara jumbos kick start their journey

Gajapayana 2022: Dasara jumbos kick start their journey

This village was independent 5 yrs before Aug 15, 1947

This village was independent 5 yrs before Aug 15, 1947

'Ordinary hardware' matches Google's quantum computer

'Ordinary hardware' matches Google's quantum computer

85% Indian children experienced cyberbullying: Survey

85% Indian children experienced cyberbullying: Survey

When walking would suffice, Avinash Sable ran

When walking would suffice, Avinash Sable ran

 