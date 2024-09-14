'She did not want to pursue...': Lawyer Harish Salve counters Olympian Vinesh Phogat's claim of no support from IOA

Salve had acted as Phogat's lawyer on behalf of the national Olympic body.

After the CAS had rejected her appeal, Phogat had claimed that she did not get enough support from the Indian Olympic Association and its chief P T Usha.

Now Salve has come out and said that contrary to what the Olympian has said, there was a lack of coordination during the initial part of the entire legal procedure.

“There was a complete lack of coordination, lack of cohesion for quite some time initially. That’s because the very good law firm which had been engaged by the Indian Olympic Association was told by some lawyers who the athlete had engaged that ‘we will not share anything with you, we will not give anything to you. It was very late by the time we got everything,” Salve told news channel Times Now.