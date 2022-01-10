Kohli fit for 3rd Test against SA, but Siraj ruled out

Skipper Kohli says absolutely fit for 3rd Test against South Africa, but rules out Siraj

Team India will look to bounce back in the third and final Test of the series, which is scheduled to begin here Tuesday

PTI
PTI, Cape Town,
  • Jan 10 2022, 16:03 ist
  • updated: Jan 10 2022, 16:05 ist
India skipper Virat Kohli during a warm-up session ahead of the 3rd Test against South Africa in Cape Town. Credit: AFP Photo

India captain Virat Kohli on Monday said he will return to the team for the series-deciding third Test against South Africa as he is "absolutely fit" but ruled out the participation of pacer Mohammed Siraj.

Kohli, who missed the second Test because of an upper back spasm, had nets with the rest of the team at Newlands on Sunday. He batted without any visible discomfort, lunging forward to play the drives.

"I am absolutely fit," Kohli said at the pre-match press conference.

Also Read | Cape of 'Good Hope': All eyes on batter Kohli helping 'skipper' to win historic Test series

However, he added that Siraj will not feature in the game after he suffered a hamstring injury in Johannesburg, where India lost by seven wickets.

Team India will look to bounce back in the third and final Test of the series, which is scheduled to begin here Tuesday.

India kicked off the South Africa tour on a perfect note, crushing the hosts by 113 runs in the series-opener at Centurion.

However, the Proteas won the second game to leave the three-match series level at 1-1.

