Spain's Joan Mir wins MotoGP world championship

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Nov 15 2020, 19:20 ist
  • updated: Nov 15 2020, 19:23 ist
Joan Mir file photo. Credit: Reuters

Suzuki rider Joan Mir clinched his maiden MotoGP crown and became the Japanese team's first world champion in two decades with a seventh-placed finish at the Valencia Grand Prix on Sunday.

Spaniard Mir began the race with a 37-point lead over his closest challengers and ensured a fourth successive top-10 finish from 12th on the grid to emulate American Kenny Roberts Jr., who won the riders' championship for Suzuki in 2000.

Joan Mir
MotoGP

