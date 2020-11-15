Spain's Joan Mir wins MotoGP world championship

Suzuki rider Joan Mir clinched his maiden MotoGP crown and became the Japanese team's first world champion in two decades with a seventh-placed finish at the Valencia Grand Prix on Sunday.
Spaniard Mir began the race with a 37-point lead over his closest challengers and ensured a fourth successive top-10 finish from 12th on the grid to emulate American Kenny Roberts Jr., who won the riders' championship for Suzuki in 2000.
