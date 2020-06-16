T20 World Cup this year 'unrealistic': Cricket Australia chairman

T20 World Cup this year unrealistic: Cricket Australia

AFP
AFP, Sydney
  • Jun 16 2020, 10:09 ist
  • updated: Jun 16 2020, 10:09 ist

 Staging the Twenty20 World Cup in Australia this year during the coronavirus pandemic is "unrealistic", Cricket Australia chairman Earl Eddings said Tuesday.

"While it hasn't been formally called off this year, or postponed, trying to get 16 countries into Australia in the current world, where most countries are still going through COVID spiking, I think it's unrealistic, or it's going to be very, very difficult," Eddings told reporters.

The tournament is scheduled to take place from October 18 to November 15.

