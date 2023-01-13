Tamhane steps down as CEO of Bengaluru FC

Following a couple of difficult seasons, Bengaluru FC CEO Mandar Tamhane, on Friday, resigned from his position. The club announced the development bringing an end to a highly successful and long-standing association between the two parties.

Speaking on Tamhane’s decision, club owner and Director, Parth Jindal said, “I’d like to thank Mandar for his immense contribution to Bengaluru Football Club over the years. From playing his part in the seven trophies we’ve won over ten seasons, to scouting and bringing players to the club who have then gone on to represent the country, Mandar’s efforts at Bengaluru FC cannot be quantified.”

“I would like to thank Mandar for his leadership, and wish him the best as he takes on a new challenge within the sports ecosystem. We will continue to strive hard and bring the club back to where it belongs.”

Speaking on his decision to step down, Tamhane said, “I’ve had a more than special ten-year run at this wonderful football club, and I feel the time is right for both - Bengaluru FC and me - to move in a different direction. Together, we’ve achieved so much for the club, and I would like to believe we have been able to have an impact on Indian football as a whole. I leave with nothing but fond memories and relationships that I have forged for life.

“I would like to thank Parth for giving me the opportunity to lead this club, the players and staff over the years who have all contributed to my success, and the special fans of this football club who never cease to amaze me. I wish the club nothing but the best, and I am sure that it will return to its glory days sooner than later.”

Tamhane has been associated with the club since its inception in 2013 and was instrumental in bringing in Sunil Chhetri and other top players into the side. The highlights during his tenure with Bengaluru include winning the I-League in the first season, winning the Indian Super League and reaching the AFC Cup final, a historic achievement in Indian football. The club also won all the domestic trophies on offer.

However, the last few seasons have seen the team enter a difficult phase and go through a transition while struggling to to make the kind of imaginative transfers they were once known for.