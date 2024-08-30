Tennis legend Andre Agassi to visit India to flag off pickleball tour

In a video message to his Indian fans, Agassi said, "I'm excited to visit India and bring the excitement of pickleball to its fans. I look forward to the PWR DUPR Indian Tour & League and hope it will be a great success in the country." Agassi has won four Australian Open titles, a French Open and Wimbledon each, and two US Open titles, as well as a gold medal in men's singles at the 1996 Atlanta Olympics.