<p>New York: Carlos Alcaraz demolished Mattia Bellucci to banish memories of last year's shock early exit, while Novak Djokovic shook off a sluggish start to reach the third round on Wednesday and stay on course for a potential semi-final showdown with the Spaniard.</p><p>Alcaraz lost to Botic van de Zandschulp in the second round last year and while he made no mistake this time around he admitted that the stunning straight-sets defeat by the Dutchman had left a mark.</p><p>"If I'm honest, I thought about last year when I stepped on the court," the 2022 champion said. "Some bad thoughts. I was nervous about it, like thinking, okay, I don't want to do the same thing as I did last year, losing in the second round."</p><p>Despite the nerves Alcaraz unleashed 32 winners and won 86% of his first serve points in a clinical 96-minute, 6-1 6-0 6-3 demolition job that sets up a third-round match with another Italian, Luciano Darderi.</p><p>Djokovic's path proved a bit bumpier, the 24-time major winner dropping the opening set before finding his rhythm to beat American qualifier Zachary Svajda 6-7(5) 6-3 6-3 6-1.</p><p>The Serbian's 14 unforced errors in the first set dwindled to just 11 across the remaining three as he hit his stride at Arthur Ashe Stadium.</p><p>Svajda, who had poked fun at his own long odds against the former world number one in a now-viral TikTok video, put up a strong showing early on to the delight of home fans before being hampered by an apparent leg injury midway through the match.</p><p>Djokovic next faces Briton Cameron Norrie.</p><p>World number one Aryna's Sabalenka's pursuit of her first major silverware of the year continued with a 7-6(4) 6-2 win over Polina Kudermetova.</p><p>The defending champion, who has finished runner-up at two slams this year and exited in the semi-finals of the other, will meet 2021 U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez of Canada in the next round.</p><p>"I know if I'm able to bring my game and fight for every point, I'll have my chances," Sabalenka said.</p>.Sabalenka, Swiatek face tricky tests in quest to reach Wimbledon final.<p>"All I try to do is focus on myself and bring the best fight possible every time I'm out here playing in front of you all."</p><p>'BE BRAVE'</p><p>The day's action showcased a mix of American hope and heartbreak across the venue.</p><p>Fourth seed Jessica Pegula cruised past Anna Blinkova 6-1 6-3 on Arthur Ashe Stadium, setting up a meeting with three-times finalist Victoria Azarenka.</p><p>The Belarusian had earlier become only the fifth woman in the professional era to claim 100 or more singles main draw wins at hardcourt majors with her 6-3 6-3 victory over Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova.</p><p>Pegula's compatriot Taylor Townsend prevailed 7-5 6-1 against Grand Slam champion Jelena Ostapenko in a bad-tempered match that ended on a sour note.</p><p>Frances Tiafoe also advanced with a 6-4 7-5 6-7(8) 7-5 win over qualifier Martin Damm, keeping alive hopes of ending America's 22-year men's drought.</p>.Sinner demolishes Djokovic to reach first Wimbledon final.<p>"You've got to be brave, you've got to be courageous - there's no free lunches out here," said Tiafoe, who has twice reached the semi-finals.</p><p>Fourth seed Taylor Fritz also progressed, overcoming South African Lloyd Harris 4-6 7-6(3) 6-2 6-4 to set up a meeting with Swiss qualifier Jerome Kym.</p><p>Briton Emma Raducanu continued her good form with a brisk 6-2 6-1 victory over Indonesian qualifier Janice Tjen in the first match on Louis Armstrong Stadium.</p><p>Raducanu, who notched her first win at Flushing Meadows since her remarkable run to the title in 2021 earlier this week, was in sparkling form, making just eight unforced errors.</p><p>"I'm particularly happy because on the court, I felt like my opponent was playing really good tennis," she said. "So I'm very pleased with how I kept dictating the points, I kept dictating the play."</p><p>She faces ninth seed Elena Rybakina of Kazakhstan in the third round.</p><p>It was not all good news for British fans though, Jack Draper withdrew due to injury on Wednesday.</p><p>Fifth seed Mirra Andreeva barely had to break sweat in a 6-1 6-3 victory over Anastasia Potapova, while 10th seed Emma Navarro swatted aside American compatriot and wildcard Caty McNally 6-2 6-1.</p><p>Norwegian 12th seed and former finalist Casper Ruud was upset by Belgian Raphael Collignon, falling 6-4 3-6 3-6 6-4 7-5.</p><p>Italy's Jasmine Paolini cruised past American hope Iva Jovic 6-3 6-3 but home favourite Ben Shelton defeated Spain's Pablo Carreno Busta 6-4 6-2 6-4 on the last match on Armstrong.</p>