Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportstennis

Alcaraz exorcises second-round demons, Djokovic recovers from slow start at US Open

The Spaniard crushed Mattia Bellucci in straight sets, while Djokovic battled past American qualifier Zachary Svajda after dropping the opener.
Last Updated : 28 August 2025, 04:41 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 28 August 2025, 04:41 IST
World newsNovak DjokovicTennisCarlos AlcarazUS Open

Follow us on :

Follow Us