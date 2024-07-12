Alcaraz fights back to down Medvedev and reach Wimbledon final

London: Carlos Alcaraz finally found his A-game to tame Daniil Medvedev and reach his second straight Wimbledon final, as the champion overcame an erratic first set to beat the flailing Russian 6-7 (1) 6-3 6-4 6-4 on Friday.

Alcaraz, whose tournament so far has been typified by lapses in concentration and drops in intensity, was on the back foot as Medvedev clinched the first set in a tiebreak.