Andy Murray gives fans an effort to remember in Miami swan song

Miami: In what was his final appearance at the Miami Open, Andy Murray gave tennis fans a resolute performance to remember on Sunday in a 5-7, 7-5, 7-6(5) third round defeat to Czech Tomas Machac.

For all his talent it is Murray's heart and refusal to wave the white flag that powered him to three grand slam titles and earned him respect from his fellow players and an army of fans.

The 36-year-old displayed those qualities in his Miami swan song with a vintage performance that drew roaring approval from the packed house on Butch Bucholz court.

The match statistics alone did not measure Murray's work.

Tied at a set each and 5-5 in third, the match looked finished when Murray rolled over on his left ankle, dropped his racquet and then covered his face screaming in pain as he hopped to his bench grimacing.

After being treated by the trainer a defiant Murray restrapped his ankle and returned to the court.