Arevalo and Pavic win French Open men's doubles title

El Salvador's Marcelo Arevalo and his Croatian partner Mate Pavic prevailed in a battle of nerves to edge Italian pair Simone Bolelli and Andrea Vavassori 7-5 6-3 in the final and win the French Open men's doubles title on Saturday.

It was the ninth seeds' first grand slam as a pair. Arevalo, 33, won the French Open men's doubles title in 2022, with Dutchman Jean-Julien Rojer, while the 30-year-old Pavic has now won men's doubles titles in all four grand slams.

"It feels special," said Pavic, who has won seven grand slams, including three mixed doubles titles. "I want to thank Marcelo for bringing me to the top. He knows how it is to be done."

"Two crazy weeks, a lot of tough matches... we did it together man. I'm really happy," Arevalo replied.