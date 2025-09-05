<p>New York: World number one Aryna Sabalenka fought back to keep her US Open title defence rolling on Thursday by beating American Jessica Pegula 4-6 6-3 6-4 in their semi-final.</p><p>The Belarusian recovered from a nervy start in a rematch of the 2024 finale, drowning out the partisan fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium and overwhelming the fourth seed with 43 winners and eight aces.</p><p>Pegula brought some of her best tennis to Flushing Meadows this year but after winning the first set she struggled to absorb the three-time major winner's power.</p><p>"She played incredible tennis. I had to work really hard to get this win," said Sabalenka.</p>.Bhambri locks in career-best Grand Slam show, makes US Open semifinals.<p>Pegula had just three unforced errors in the first set and got the upper hand after trading early breaks as Sabalenka sent a shot past the baseline on break point in the ninth game.</p><p>Sabalenka left the court before the second set and came back out of the tunnel with new resolve. She won the first three games, breaking the American with a forehand winner in the second, and upped her level across the board.</p><p>Sabalenka broke again in the opening game of the final set and showed her mettle as she fended off three break points in a marathon sixth.</p><p>Pegula had a bit more fight left in her, however, as she saved two match points before Sabalenka closed it out with a forehand winner and shouted at the top of her lungs in celebration.</p><p>Sabalenka next plays either four-times Grand Slam winner Naomi Osaka of Japan or American eighth seed Amanda Anisimova. </p>