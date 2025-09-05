Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportstennis

Aryna Sabalenka battles back to beat Jessica Pegula and reach US Open final

The Belarusian recovered from a nervy start in a rematch of the 2024 finale, drowning out the partisan fans at Arthur Ashe Stadium and overwhelming the fourth seed with 43 winners and eight aces.
Last Updated : 05 September 2025, 04:54 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 05 September 2025, 04:54 IST
Sports NewsTennisAryna SabalenkaUS Open

Follow us on :

Follow Us