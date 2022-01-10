Ash Barty pulls out of Sydney event ahead of Aus Open

Ash Barty pulls out of Sydney event ahead of Australian Open

The Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year, begins on January 17

  Jan 10 2022
World number one Ash Barty pulled out of the Sydney Tennis Classic on Monday to give her time to recover for the Australian Open, which starts next week.

Barty won the Adelaide International singles title on Sunday with a 6-3 6-2 victory over Elena Rybakina before partnering Storm Sanders to the doubles title.

"Unfortunately, I'm withdrawing from the Sydney Tennis Classic to have some time to recover before the Australian Open," Barty said in a statement.

"I'm sorry I won't get the chance to play in front of the Sydney fans this year, I hope to see you all again soon. I wish the players and the tournament team all the best for the week ahead."

The Australian Open, the first Grand Slam of the year, begins on January 17.

