Australia agrees to delay Djokovic's detention, deportation

The Australian government has agreed to delay the detention and deportation of tennis player Novak Djokovic, according to AFP.
On Friday, his lawyers had asked an Australian court for an injunction to block the government from deporting the tennis star, after the Immigration Minister earlier on Friday cancelled his visa on grounds of "public interest".
