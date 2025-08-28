<p>New York: Yuki Bhambri, India's number one doubles player, and veteran Rohan Bopanna will lead the country's challenge at the US Open, season's last Grand Slam.</p><p>Bhambri has teamed up with New Zealand's Michael Venus, while Bopanna, India's number two doubles player, has joined forces with Monaco's Romain Arneodo.</p><p>Bhambri and Venus, seeded 14th, are facing solid singles players in Marcos Giron and Learner Tien, who have joined as a team.</p>.Alcaraz exorcises second-round demons, Djokovic recovers from slow start at US Open.<p>Bopanna and Arneodo open their campaign against the American team of Robert Cash and JJ Tracy.</p><p>Arjun Kadhe has partnered with Ecuador's Diego Hidalgo and they are up against second seeded team of Marcelo Arevalo from El Salvador and Mate Pavic from Croatia.</p><p>There will be an Indian team of N Sriram Balaj and Rithvik Bollipalli, who face the American-Dutch combine of Vasil Kirkov and Bart Stevens.</p>