Menu
×
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Homesportstennis

Rohan Bopanna hangs up his racquet

Battling advancing years and having already ended his India career after the Paris Olympics and Davis Cup in 2023, Bopanna’s final goodbye as a pro comes as no surprise.
Last Updated : 01 November 2025, 22:05 IST
ADVERTISEMENT

Follow Us :

Comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Published 01 November 2025, 22:05 IST
Sports NewsTennisRohan Bopanna

Follow us on :

Follow Us