Defending champion Simone Halep withdraws from Wimbledon

Simone Halep will not defend her ladies singles title at Wimbledon due to a calf injury, she announced on Friday.
The 29-year-old Romanian has been battling to be fit since withdrawing from her second round match at the Italian Open in mid-May.
"It is with great sadness that I'm announcing my withdrawal from The Championships as my calf injury has not fully recovered," she said.
