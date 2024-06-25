Djokovic to play Wimbledon but only if he feels he can challenge for the title

"I didn't come here to play a few rounds," Djokovic told the BBC after practice on Monday. "If I know I can play close to my maximum or at maximum, then I'll play. If not, then I'll give somebody else a chance to play.

"Rehab is going in the right direction every single day, a few percent better and better. That's what's giving me hope and encouragement to keep going.

"I'm taking things gradually. I'm not pushing myself yet 100 per cent but I'm hoping that's going to come in the next few days."

The world number two is looking to end his title drought in 2024 after winning three of the four Grand Slams last year, as he hunts for a record-extending 25th major trophy.

His only defeat in the Grand Slams in 2023 came at Wimbledon where he was beaten in five sets by Carlos Alcaraz in the title decider.

Wimbledon runs from July 1-14.