Djokovic withdraws from Indian Wells amid US visa row

Djokovic withdraws from Indian Wells amid US visa row

The Serbian is one of the most high-profile athletes unvaccinated against the virus

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Mar 06 2023, 08:26 ist
  • updated: Mar 06 2023, 08:26 ist
World number one Novak Djokovic. Credit: AFP File Photo

World number one Novak Djokovic has formally withdrawn from the draw for the Indian Wells tournament, officials said on Sunday in an indication that his application for a Covid-19 vaccine waiver to enter the US might have failed.

The Serbian, who is one of the most high-profile athletes unvaccinated against the virus, applied to the US government last month for special permission to play at ATP Masters events at Indian Wells and Miami.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tennis
United States
Novak Djokovic
sports
Sports News

What's Brewing

Harris seals UP Warriorz win vs Gujarat Giants

Harris seals UP Warriorz win vs Gujarat Giants

Lethal Liverpool smash Manchester United

Lethal Liverpool smash Manchester United

Verstappen wins season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix

Verstappen wins season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix

1.5 million tulips to bloom in Srinagar Tulip Garden

1.5 million tulips to bloom in Srinagar Tulip Garden

How ChatGPT has performed across tests

How ChatGPT has performed across tests

 