Five tennis players sanctioned by ITIA over match-fixing

Five tennis players have been sanctioned for breaches of the Tennis Anti-Corruption Program (TACP), the International Tennis Integrity Agency (ITIA) said on Thursday.

The sanctions are linked to a criminal case heard in 2023 involving a match-fixing syndicate in Belgium over which Bulgarian official Stefan Milanov and French player Leny Mitjana were suspended earlier this year.

"All individuals admitted to breaches and accepted an agreed sanction - waiving their right to a hearing before an independent Anti-Corruption Hearing Officer," the ITIA said in a statement.

"All charges relate to matches played in 2017 and/or 2018, and relate to contriving the outcome of matches, facilitating betting, accepting money in exchange for not giving best efforts, and failure to report corrupt approaches."