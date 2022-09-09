Swiatek sets up US Open final showdown with Jabeur

Iga Swiatek sets up US Open final showdown with Ons Jabeur

Swiatek beat Aryna Sabalenka 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 to progress to the final

AFP
AFP, New York,
  • Sep 09 2022, 09:38 ist
  • updated: Sep 09 2022, 09:38 ist
Iga Swiatek of Poland returns a shot against Aryna Sabalenka during their women's singles semi-final match, September 8, 2022. Credit: AFP Photo

World number one Iga Swiatek defeated Aryna Sabalenka in three sets to set up a US Open final showdown with Ons Jabeur on Thursday.

Two-time French Open champion Swiatek came from behind to defeat sixth-seed Sabalenka 3-6, 6-1, 6-4 at Arthur Ashe Stadium and reach her maiden US Open final.

