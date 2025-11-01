<p>Rohan Bopanna has officially announced his retirement from tennis, marking a 20-year journey that redefined a remarkable Indian double tennis history.</p>.<p>"As I write this, my heart feels both heavy and grateful. Starting my journey from a small town of Coorg in India, chopping blocks of wood to strengthen my nerve, jogging through coffee estates to build stamina and chasing dreams on cracked courts to standing under the lights of the biggest arenas of the world - it all feels surreal," Bopanna wrote in an emotional statement titled 'A Goodbye… But Not The End'. </p><p>The 45-year-old athlete had ended his India career after the Paris Olympics last year. He had announced his retirement from Davis Cup in 2023, playing his last tie against Morocco in Lucknow.</p><p><em>(With PTI inputs)</em></p>