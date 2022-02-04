IOC president says Peng is free to move in China

IOC president says Peng is free to move in China

The IOC and Bach have been criticized for taking part in video conferences with Peng that could not be independently verified.

AP
AP, Beijing,
  • Feb 04 2022, 12:45 ist
  • updated: Feb 04 2022, 12:45 ist
Chinese tennis player Peng Shuai. Credit: AFP Photo

IOC President Thomas Bach says Peng Shuai has told Olympic officials she can move freely in Beijing and spend time with family and friends.

Bach's promised dinner with the tennis player is widely anticipated amid global concern for her safety after she accused a former Chinese Communist Party official of sexual assault.

Peng's brief public appearances in the three months since have not assured tennis officials and human rights activists of her well-being.

Also Read: Peng Shuai case shows barriers Chinese women face

The IOC and Bach have been criticized for taking part in video conferences with her that could not be independently verified.

Bach says “we will know better about her physical integrity and about her mental state when we can finally meet in person.”

No details about the dinner during the Beijing Olympics have been given.

The IOC president says if Peng wants an official Chinese investigation into her allegations “we would also support her in this.”

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Union Budget 2022 | Get the latest news, views & analysis only on DeccanHerald.comDeccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Sports News
Peng Shuai
Tennis
China

What's Brewing

'Rocket Boys' series review: A watchable affair

'Rocket Boys' series review: A watchable affair

How the end-Triassic mass extinction happened

How the end-Triassic mass extinction happened

'Nirmala', 'Modi' protest crypto tax during MPs' meet

'Nirmala', 'Modi' protest crypto tax during MPs' meet

DH Radio | Captain versus Cong in Punjab polls?

DH Radio | Captain versus Cong in Punjab polls?

Zuckerberg loses $29 billion as Meta shares crash

Zuckerberg loses $29 billion as Meta shares crash

DH Toon | Hearing 'amrit kaal', awaiting 'achhe din'

DH Toon | Hearing 'amrit kaal', awaiting 'achhe din'

How Aadhaar helped lost Karnataka kid reunite with kin

How Aadhaar helped lost Karnataka kid reunite with kin

 