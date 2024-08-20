Jannik Sinner beats Frances Tiafoe to win Cincinnati Open

Sinner rifled a forehand winner up the line for a 4-1 lead in the second and completed the win with an unreturnable serve on match point.

Sinner's triumph at the Masters 1000 event follows his Grand Slam breakthrough at the Australian Open in January and is his fifth title of the year and first at the tournament in Ohio.

Critically, Sinner has now shown that he can win even when not 100 per cent healthy, an attribute he may need to utilize at Flushing Meadows where defending champion Novak Djokovic and world number three Carlos Alcaraz are the other hot favorites.

"It was a very difficult week, tough week. I'm very happy about today's match," Sinner said in his on-court interview.

"It was very tough mentally... We both felt a lot of tension, but I'm very glad about the level I played, especially in the important moments."

Sinner said his sole focus now is on getting ready for the year's final major.

"Now, for sure, it's important to recover, to be to be ready for New York," he said.

"I'm very happy to be in a position where I am and just trying to keep going mentally with this hunger to keep playing."

Tiafoe will rise to world number 20 and will take confidence into the US Open after his gutsy three-set win over Dane Holger Rune in Sunday's semi-final.

"I've been struggling for a really long time so to have a week like this really means a lot," Tiafoe said.