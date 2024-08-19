Jannik Sinner tops Alexander Zverev to reach Cincinnati Open final

Italian world number one Jannik Sinner shook off a second-set blip to beat Germany's Alexander Zverev 7-6(9) 5-7 7-6(4) on Sunday and reach the Cincinnati Open final.

Australian Open champion Sinner, who already leads the ATP Tour with four titles this season, won 70 per cent of his first-serve points and converted two of his four break-point chances to get by the 2021 Cincinnati champion in three hours seven minutes.

Zverev was three points away from serving out the opener but Sinner broke to level the proceedings at 5-5 before they headed to a rain-interrupted tiebreak where the Italian secured the frame on his third set point with a backhand volley.