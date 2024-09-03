Medvedev swats aside Borges to cruise into US Open quarter-finals

"Especially in some games, it was maybe two or three so this gives you an easy break. I managed again to serve much better than the days before, so I didn't give him this opportunity to break back. It's a little bit of extra pressure."

Medvedev, the 2021 champion, whitewashed Borges in the opening set, toying with the Portuguese who was no match for the towering Russian's powerful baseline returns and his movement at the net.

Medvedev lost only 11 points in the opening set but Borges finally got on the board in the second set, earning a round of applause as he went 1-0 up.

But the rest of the set was more of the same as Borges made several unforced errors and Medvedev took a two-set lead.

The crowd did get behind Borges, who briefly flipped the script and took the lead in the third set.

But a fire alarm led to a brief pause in play which gave the Russian time to recover and he won five of the next six games to wrap up the contest.

"Strange experience but it did help me because the next two points I felt like he started to get the momentum and this broke it a little bit," Medvedev said.

The Russian will next play either top seed Jannik Sinner, who beat him in the Australian Open final before he exacted revenge at Wimbledon, or American Tommy Paul.

"I will try to think more about Wimbledon than the Australian Open," Medvedev said with a smile.

"If it's him who wins against Tommy, hopefully we can have a great match. I know if I want to beat him, I need to be at my best."