Nadal is no fan of night sessions at Roland Garros

Nadal is no fan of night sessions at Roland Garros

Nadal, who has won a men's record 21 majors, said conditions in Paris were not suited for such a late start on clay

Reuters
Reuters,
  • May 28 2022, 04:35 ist
  • updated: May 28 2022, 08:14 ist
"I don't like to play on clay during the night because humidity is higher, the ball is slower and there can be very heavy conditions especially when it's cold.". Credit: AFP Photo

Rafa Nadal enjoys a near mythical status at Roland Garros where he has won a record 13 French Open titles and has a statue erected in his honour, but the Spaniard is no fan of the night sessions at the claycourt Grand Slam.

The night session, for which Amazon has exclusive television broadcasting rights in France, starts at 9 p.m. local time and was introduced for the first time at the 2021 edition of the major.

Organisers the French tennis federation (FFT) have previously faced criticism for matches finishing too late and Nadal, who has won a men's record 21 majors, said conditions in Paris were not suited for such a late start on clay.

"I don't like night sessions on clay. I am very clear with that," Nadal, who reached the fourth round on Friday by beating Dutch 26th seed Botic van de Zandschulp, told reporters before lauding organisers for the constant development of the site.

"I don't like to play on clay during the night because humidity is higher, the ball is slower and there can be very heavy conditions especially when it's cold."

"I think that makes a big difference on the way you play tennis on clay during the night and during the day."

The U.S. and Australian Open tournaments also have night sessions but, unlike the French Open, feature more than one match.

Check out DH's latest videos

Check out DH's latest videos

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Tennis
sports
Sports News
Rafael Nadal
French Open

What's Brewing

The irresistible world of doodling

The irresistible world of doodling

4 ways to reuse a pair of denims

4 ways to reuse a pair of denims

Men become Yakshas

Men become Yakshas

Whackyverse | Telangana bajana

Whackyverse | Telangana bajana

DH Toon | Some dogs are more equal than others

DH Toon | Some dogs are more equal than others

America’s gun culture must end

America’s gun culture must end

Pay attention to the coming food crisis

Pay attention to the coming food crisis

Banner outside UP thana bars BJP workers from entering

Banner outside UP thana bars BJP workers from entering

A look at Karnataka's extreme weather events

A look at Karnataka's extreme weather events

Vector-borne health worries as rains drench Bengaluru

Vector-borne health worries as rains drench Bengaluru

 