Nadal plays down title expectations ahead of Brisbane comeback

Rafael Nadal said it is still "impossible" for him to think about winning tournaments as he prepares for his much-awaited comeback at the Brisbane International after spending almost a year on the sidelines with a hip injury.

The 22-times Grand Slam champion, who is gearing up for next month's Australian Open, sustained the problem during his second round defeat at Melbourne Park in January and did not compete again last season after having surgery in June.

Nadal's rivals, including world number one Novak Djokovic, believe he will be at his competitive best on his return but the 37-year-old played down title expectations in what is likely to be his final season on tour.

"It's impossible to think about winning tournaments today," Nadal told Australian Associated Press on Friday. "What's really possible is to enjoy the comeback. I don't expect much... one year without being on the court."