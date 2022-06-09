No ranking points, but Wimbledon announces record prize money of £40.3 million

Wimbledon announces record prize money of £40.3 mn

The grasscourt grand slam event had its ranking points taken away by the men's ATP and women's WTA after it opted to exclude players from Russia and Belarus

Reuters
Reuters,
  • Jun 09 2022, 19:48 ist
  • updated: Jun 09 2022, 20:11 ist
The men's and women's singles champions will each receive £2 million, organisers said. Representative image. Credit: iStock photo

There will be no ranking points on offer, but Wimbledon will dish out record prize money of £40.3 million ($50.5 million) and host capacity crowds for the first time in three years at this year's tennis championships.

The grasscourt grand slam event had its ranking points taken away by the men's ATP and women's WTA after it opted to exclude players from Russia and Belarus because of Russia's invasion of Ukraine, which Moscow calls a 'special operation'. Belarus has been a key staging area for the invasion.

The men's and women's singles champions will each receive £2 million, organisers said on Thursday.

"From the first round of the qualifying competition to the champions being crowned, this year's prize money distribution aims to reflect just how important the players are to The Championships...," said Ian Hewitt, Chairman of the All England Club.

The total prize money last year https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/wimbledon-cuts-2021-prize-purse-by-5-tickets-go-sale-thursday-2021-06-16 was a little over £35 million, with Novak Djokovic and Ash Barty pocketing 1.7 million pounds each after being crowned champions.

The grasscourt major will be held from June 27 to July 10.

