Novak Djokovic beats Schwartzman 6-3, 6-2 at ATP Finals

Novak Djokovic beats Schwartzman 6-3, 6-2 at ATP Finals

The top-ranked Djokovic has won the tournament five times — one short of Roger Federer's record

AP
AP,
  • Nov 16 2020, 22:29 ist
  • updated: Nov 16 2020, 22:29 ist
Serbia's Novak Djokovic returns against Argentina's Diego Schwartzman in their men's singles round-robin match on day two of the ATP World Tour Finals tennis tournament at the O2 Arena in London on November 16, 2020. Credit: AFP Photo

Novak Djokovic overcame an early break to beat Diego Schwartzman 6-3 6-2 Monday at the season-ending ATP Finals in an empty O2 Arena.

The top-ranked Djokovic has won the tournament five times — one short of Roger Federer's record.

Schwartzman broke Djokovic for a 2-1 lead in the first set, but the 28-year-old Argentine immediately gave it back as he struggled with his first serve.

At 3-3, Djokovic won five straight games to close out the first set and build 2-0 lead in second.

Djokovic hasn't lost an opening ATP Finals match since 2007 against David Ferrer. The 33-year-old Serb has never lost to Schwartzman in six matches.

The Argentine player — without a title this year and making his debut at the ATP Finals — reached the French Open semifinals and the Cologne Championship final. He also made it to the Italian Open final, losing to Djokovic.

Later Monday, Daniil Medvedev was to play 2018 champion Alexander Zverev in a rematch of the Paris Masters final. Medvedev won that match 5-7, 6-4, 6-1 for his first tour title in 2020.

The ATP Finals move to Turin, Italy, next year, after 12 years in London. 

Bihar Election Results 2020 - Catch the latest news, views and analysis here


Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Novak Djokovic
Diego Schwartzman
Tennis
ATP Finals

What's Brewing

Glover to be 1st Black crew member on Space Station

Glover to be 1st Black crew member on Space Station

Ancient God's bust found during Athens sewage works

Ancient God's bust found during Athens sewage works

Who got what in Nitish Kumar's cabinet?

Who got what in Nitish Kumar's cabinet?

Zoom dysmorphia: Plastic surgeries up during WFH

Zoom dysmorphia: Plastic surgeries up during WFH

 