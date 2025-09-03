<p>New York: Novak Djokovic reasserted his dominance over fourth seed Taylor Fritz with a 6-3 7-5 3-6 6-4 victory on Tuesday to set up a blockbuster U.S. Open semi-final against Carlos Alcaraz.</p><p>The 38-year-old arrived at Arthur Ashe Stadium having beaten Fritz in all 10 of their previous meetings but had to battle hard at times to move past last year's runner-up and stay on track for a record 25th major title.</p>.Djokovic, 38, becomes oldest to reach all four Slam QFs in a season. <p>After a strong start, Djokovic came under intense pressure in the ninth game of the match and saved five breakpoints to close out the opening set on serve before a stunning crosscourt winner from deep sealed another tight hold in the next set.</p><p>Fritz, the last American man left in the draw, finally broke on his 11th attempt but failed to make the most of it and soon found himself two sets down.</p><p>The American showed great resolve to win the third set with improved serving but that was it for the comeback.</p><p>Djokovic held to love for a 5-4 lead in the fourth set and squandered two match points in the following game before closing it out to make it 16-0 against Americans at the U.S. Open.</p>