Novak Djokovic wins after overcoming wobbly start at Wimbledon

Defending champion Novak Djokovic overcame an early scare to reach the Wimbledon second round on Monday with a 4-6, 6-1, 6-2, 6-2 win over Britain's 253rd-ranked Jack Draper.
World number one Djokovic is chasing a sixth Wimbledon title and 20th major and is halfway to becoming just the third man in history to complete a calendar Grand Slam.
It's a feat so rare that Rod Laver was the last man to achieve the sweep back in 1969.
Also Read | Second seed Sabalenka first winner at Wimbledon in two years
However, as Wimbledon returned after its 2020 cancellation due to the pandemic, the 34-year-old struggled on the slippery Centre Court surface with the roof closed above it due to rain.
Left-handed Draper, playing just his fifth match on the main tour, saved seven of seven break points in the opener as he stunned the top seed.
But Djokovic soon snuffed out any danger of him becoming only the third defending champion to lose in the first round, by sweeping through the remainder of the tie.
He finished with an impressive 25 aces and 47 winners as his 19-year-old opponent wilted.
Djokovic will face either former runner-up Kevin Anderson or Chilean qualifier Marcelo Tomas Barrios Vera for a place in the last 32.
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Lack of water rules out life on Venus: Study
Nat Geo claims world has 5th ocean circling Antarctica
In Pics | Top 10 philanthropists of the century
Five Prithviraj movies to watch before 'Cold Case'
'Too fast for us': Can Mercedes catch up with Red Bull?
A look at the newly-inaugurated Zen garden in Ahmedabad
A final word before Bezos blasts off
K-pop activism a lifeline for Bangkok 'tuk tuk' drivers
DH Toon | BSP to fight UP Assembly polls alone
Conman who spent own money to run fake vaccination camp