Serbian health ministry says Djokovic's RTPCR valid

Novak Djokovic's RTPCR 'absolutely valid', says Serbian health ministry

He said there was no legal penalty for those who break quarantine rules in Serbia

Reuters
Reuters, Belgrade,
  • Jan 14 2022, 23:03 ist
  • updated: Jan 14 2022, 23:03 ist
Novak Djokovic. Credit: IANS

A document showing that Novak Djokovic tested positive for Covid-19 on Dec. 16 is valid, a Serbian health ministry official said on Friday.

"After the documentation appeared on social networks we analyzed the document, and the document is absolutely valid," said Zoran Gojkovic, a member of the Crisis Staff team working on fighting Covid-19 in the country.

He said there was no legal penalty for those who break quarantine rules in Serbia, referring to Djokovic's interview with French newspaper L'Equipe.

"I defend his free will not to get vaccinated," Gojkovic said.

Check out DH's latest videos:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Novak Djokovic
Tennis
Serbia
RTPCR
Sports News

What's Brewing

2021 fifth warmest year in India since 1901

2021 fifth warmest year in India since 1901

OnePlus to Oppo: Phones that emit highest radiation

OnePlus to Oppo: Phones that emit highest radiation

Jallikattu turns the spotlight on Madurai

Jallikattu turns the spotlight on Madurai

10 highest paid female athletes: Sindhu enters the list

10 highest paid female athletes: Sindhu enters the list

Faith prevails over fear as Magh Mela in UP begins

Faith prevails over fear as Magh Mela in UP begins

Did you know Mammootty was to be part of 'Iruvar'?

Did you know Mammootty was to be part of 'Iruvar'?

Veggie prices crash after soaring through the roof

Veggie prices crash after soaring through the roof

Gap taps NFT craze by taking classic hoodies digital

Gap taps NFT craze by taking classic hoodies digital

 