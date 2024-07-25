Olympics 2024 | Nadal and Djokovic on early collision course

If he wins and Nadal beats Hungary's Marton Fucsovics the pair will continue a huge career rivalry which has seen them clash 10 times at the French Open -- three in final, all of which Nadal won.

Men's second seed Carlos Alcaraz, who claimed his fourth Grand Slam title by winning Wimbledon this month, will face Lebanon's Hady Habib in the first round.

Nadal and Alcaraz have joined forced as a Spanish dream team for the men's doubles and although not seeded will be strong medal contenders. They will play Argentine duo Maximo Gonzales and Andres Molteni in the first round.

In the women's singles draw, top seed Iga Swiatek of Poland meets Romania's Irina-Camelia Begu while second seed Coco Gauff faces Australia's Ajla Tomljanovic.

Defending men's singles champion Alexander Zverev, seeded three, faces Spain's Jaume Munar in his opening match.