Olympics 2024 | Sinner pulls out of Paris Games due to tonsillitis

"I am saddened to inform you that unfortunately I will not be able to participate in the Paris Olympic Games," Sinner wrote in a post on X.

"After a good week of clay training I started to feel unwell. I spent a couple of days resting and during a visit the doctor found tonsillitis and strongly advised me against playing.

"Missing the Games is a huge disappointment as it was one of my main goals for this season. I couldn't wait to have the honour of representing my country in this very important event. Good luck to all the Italian athletes who I will support from home."