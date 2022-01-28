Rafael Nadal beats Matteo Berrettini to reach Australian Open final

Rafael Nadal marched into the final of the Australian Open to be just one match away from becoming the all-time men's Grand Slam leader after overcoming Matteo Berrettini in their semi-final on Friday.
The 35-year-old Spanish legend, seeded sixth, was too solid for the Italian seventh seed winning 6-3, 6-2. 3-6, 6-3 in 2hr 55min and will face either Daniil Medvedev or Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday's final.
Check out DH's latest videos:
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube
Will Japan’s leaders finally accept a female emperor?
'Living in a dark era': One year since Myanmar's coup
DH Toon: Save Rahul's Twitter, 'saving nation can wait'
Consult a doctor from home? Try these apps
Chief Minister, what shall Karnataka be?
DH Radio | A chat with Shruti Haasan on her birthday
Amazon 'paid workers' to tweet great things about it