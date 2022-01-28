Nadal beats Berrettini to reach Australian Open final

Rafael Nadal beats Matteo Berrettini to reach Australian Open final

The 35-year-old Spanish legend will face either Daniil Medvedev or Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday's final

AFP
AFP, Melbourne,
  • Jan 28 2022, 12:25 ist
  • updated: Jan 28 2022, 12:25 ist
Spain's Rafael Nadal celebrates after victory against Italy's Matteo Berrettini during their men's singles semi-final match of the Australian Open. Credit: AFP Photo

Rafael Nadal marched into the final of the Australian Open to be just one match away from becoming the all-time men's Grand Slam leader after overcoming Matteo Berrettini in their semi-final on Friday.

The 35-year-old Spanish legend, seeded sixth, was too solid for the Italian seventh seed winning 6-3, 6-2. 3-6, 6-3 in 2hr 55min and will face either Daniil Medvedev or Stefanos Tsitsipas in Sunday's final.

Rafael Nadal
Australian Open
Tennis
Sports News
Matteo Berrettini

